Billie Eilish confirms she's working on new music

Billie Eilish attends the 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)' UK Premiere on April 28, 2026 in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish is readying the release of her concert movie, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), but that's not all she's doing.

On her Instagram Story, Billie invited questions. One person asked, "Are you working on new music?" "Oh yes," she replied, along with a shot of a recording studio setup. She scribbled over some parts of the photo, presumably to keep us from gleaning too much information.

Another fan asked her what she's currently listening to, and she shared a screenshot of the albums she has on rotation. They include The Kick Inside by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Kate Bush and the soundtrack to the movie Saturday Night Fever. But in her new cover story for ELLE, Billie reveals her most listened-to artist on Spotify is herself. In fact, she was #1 on her own Spotify Wrapped.

"My friends make fun of me," she tells ELLE. "I'm sorry, I make the music I want to listen to."

Billie does not confirm to ELLE that she's going to make her acting debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar, which has been reported. But she does say, "Writing and directing a film is so much work. I don't know if that'll ever be a thing that I do, but the acting side [is what] I'm really interested in. We'll see where that takes us."

As for the 3D film, which she co-directed with James Cameron, she says, "Capturing a show that I can watch when I’m old and feel like I’m there again … it gives me chills. And I’m so grateful that it’s going to live forever.”

Of note, ELLE also refers to one of Billie's opening acts on the tour, Nat Wolff, as her "partner."

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