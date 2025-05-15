Billie Eilish cracks up over AI Met Gala images: 'I wasn't there!'

If you didn't like the outfit that Billie Eilish wore to the Met Gala this year, sorry, but you've been fooled by AI.

The singer took to her Instagram Story to post a video calling out photos and TikToks that purport to show her at the May 5 event. While eating an ice cream cone, she says, "Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala 'being trash.' I wasn't there! That's AI!"

She continues, laughing, "I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn’t even there!”

Indeed, Billie performed in Amsterdam on May 5, which would have made it somewhat impossible for her to fly to New York City to walk the red carpet that same night. In real life, she attended the event in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Katy Perry was also the victim of AI Met Gala images this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.