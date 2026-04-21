Billie Eilish didn't want to share stage with 3D camera, says James Cameron

Billie Eilish teamed up with Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron to create HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), her concert film that's coming out May 8. But in a new featurette, Cameron says Eilish had to be convinced that one major component of making the film was a good idea.

Cameron says, "We had a long creative meeting. It was very collaborative, always pushing her for certain things that were outside of her comfort zone, for sure.” However, he notes that when he asked to put a camera on stage with her, Eilish's response was, "Absolutely no. Don't want to change the show."

Cameron says, "It took me six months to convince her that intimacy is so much more powerful in 3D."

"Once we started talking about that, it was so clear that it was too important [to say no]," Eilish explains. She notes, "[I] just love the idea of people who didn't get to see the show getting to experience it like they were there." She adds, "The goal of shooting this movie is to really capture this incredible bond that I share with the fans."

"It's not just 'Rah-rah, I'm with my favorite pop star,'" Cameron says. "It's an emotional connection and it's real."

While co-directing with Cameron, Eilish says, "He really treated me like his equal." Not bad, considering he has three Oscars and she "only" has two.

The tour documented by the film wrapped up in November 2025 after more than 100 shows over four continents.

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