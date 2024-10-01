Billionaire Selena Gomez says it's "distasteful" to talk about money

Selena Gomez recently reached billionaire status, thanks to her Rare Beauty cosmetics line — but she'd rather not talk about it.

On Sept. 30, Selena hit the red carpet for the premiere of her highly anticipated film Emilia Pérez, and she was asked by Entertainment Tonight how she felt about her new designation. "I'm very grateful," Selena said, but then added, "I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money, but I really am giving all the credit to people who buy the products."

"They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true, so I’m really, really honored and just happy," she added.

Selena is also grateful for all the Oscar buzz surrounding the film, and her and her co-stars' performances in it. She told E! Online of the awards talk, "I just don't know if it's real. I'm even shaking in my voice. I'm grateful. I think this movie hits all different cylinders. It's very fun. It's very passionate, and it's about four women, really, and their journey. And it's been a blessing."

Although Selena told E! that the film has inspired her musically, she added, "I’m not sure when I’m gonna get back in the lab, if you will."

