Billions and billions served: The Weeknd sets new Spotify record

The Weeknd (Brian Ziff)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Weeknd performed at Spotify's first-ever Billions Club concert  in 2024, celebrating the fact that he had more billion-streamed songs than any other artist — 25 at the time. Now, he's broken his own record.

The artist, born Abel Tesfaye, is officially the first artist in history to have 30 songs surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Those tracks include massive hits like "Blinding Lights," "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," "The Hills," "Save Your Tears" and "Earned It," as well as songs that weren't smashes, such as "Is There Someone Else?," "One of the Girls" and "I Was Never There."
Speaking of billions, in November, The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour hit the $1 billion mark in total earnings, making it the top-earning trek by a male solo artist in history. The tour, which began in 2022, will continue in 2026, starting April 20 with a show in Mexico City.
Earlier in December, The Weeknd partnered with a company called Lyric Capital on a deal involving his music catalog that's reportedly worth $1 billion. At this point, The Weeknd and the word "billion" seem to just go together.

