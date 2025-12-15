Birthday girl, 'Showgirl': Taylor Swift's album is back at #1

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is still showing out on top of the Billboard 200.

The album, released in October, marks its ninth nonconsecutive week atop the charts, but it's not the album that's spent the most time on top in 2025. That honor belongs to Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem; it was #1 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks.

While Swifties spent the weekend streaming Taylor's new Disney+ docuseries and concert special, she turned 36 on Saturday. Her dancer Kameron Marlowe, who is heavily featured in episode 2, posted a photo of himself and Taylor laughing during rehearsal.

"It’s been three years now that we’ve gotten to have this moment," he wrote in the caption. "And each year my love for you grows deeper and deeper. You are such an astounding human being!!"

"I’m honored to be in your orbit," he continued. "The laughs. The love. The affirming. The care. The generosity. I just— thank you! Here’s to a lifetime of more of these moments together. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!"

Taylor spent her Sunday watching fiancé Travis Kelce and his Chiefs take on the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. She was seen in a VIP suite with future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and her daughters, who she shares with husband Jason Kelce. Taylor is captured picking up one of her future nieces in footage shared on social media.

The Chiefs lost the game 16-13, knocking them out of the playoffs; quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.

