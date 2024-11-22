BLACKPINK's Rosé releases new single, 'number one girl'

BLACKPINK's Rosé has released her brand new single, "number one girl."

A music video for "number one girl" arrived alongside the song, which Rosé directed herself.

The track arrives ahead of her upcoming debut studio album, rosie, which drops on Dec. 6. It's the second song to be released from the record, after the lead single "APT." featuring Bruno Mars.

All 12 tracks on the album were co-written by Rosé in what a press release describes as her "most personal and candid release to date."

In other Rosé news, she sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for an interview that was released Friday, where she said she did feel some pressure to make a solo album after the last BLACKPINK tour ended.

"First, I felt pressured, to be honest," Rosé said on NMD Radio with Zane Lowe. "The first thing that happened was anxiety, because I was privileged to have this one year in my hands to do whatever I wanted with it, but I wanted it to be the right decision and it had to feel right. And I was getting anxiety from the get-go. I think I had anxiety all through. Now I'm kind of excited. And so at the beginning, it started like that."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.