Bowen Yang clarifies Chappell Roan 'SNL' sketch; Charli XCX seemingly approves of his skit about her

On the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 28, cast member Bowen Yang poked fun at both Charli XCX and Chappell Roan. Following media coverage of the latter skit, Yang felt the need to clarify that he meant no harm to the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer.

During the Weekend Update segment Yang portrayed viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng, who complained about her fame using some of the same language that Chappell has used recently to decry fans who don't respect her boundaries. In an Instagram Story captured by People, Yang took issue with a Variety headline that read, "SNL Mocks Chappell Roan as Bowen Yang's Moo Deng Takes on Crazy Fans."

"oh geez. 'mocks'???" Yang wrote. "if my personal stance and the piece aren't absolutely clear in terms of supporting her then there it is i guess. everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever. needing the hose rn."

Yang is a huge fan of Chappell's and even interviewed her for Interview magazine, telling her that he encouraged Ariana Grande to become a fan and told the SNL bookers to have her come on the show. In fact, she's going to — on Nov. 2.

As for Charli, Yang portrayed her as a talk show host, with fellow cast member Sarah Sherman playing Troye Sivan. Charli seemingly approved: She posted to her Instagram Story behind-the-scenes video of the two in character doing the "Apple" dance and wrote, "OK Epic."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.