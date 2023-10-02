Boy band documentary featuring NKOTB, Backstreet Boys and more coming to Paramount+

A documentary about the boy bands of the late '90s and early 2000s is coming to Paramount+. It'll focus on New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, 98 Degrees and other boy bands of those eras.

The film is produced by Johnny Wright — former manager of the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and New Kids on the Block — and Van Toffler, who worked for MTV for 28 years, many of which were during the height of boy band mania. Tamra Davis, who directed Billy Madison, will direct.

The doc will feature interviews from all the key players of the time; it will also include music and archival footage from the bands.

“The ’90s boy band era was an extraordinary chapter in music where harmonies and beats came together, along with talented vocal artists who captivated the hearts of millions worldwide,” says Wright in a statement.

Toffler adds, "This music has dominated the charts for decades, but there's always been a stigma attached. The reality is, these are insanely talented guys who led the requests each week when I was running TRL in the '90s and early 2000s."

"And, just when we all think the fervor for boy bands has dissipated, One Direction or BTS emerge, and their disciples like Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake overtake pop culture," Toffler concludes.

No word on when the doc will stream on Paramount+, but given the frenzy surrounding the recent *NSYNC reunion, it seems there's still plenty of interest in boy bands.

