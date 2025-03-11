Britney Spears is beside herself with pride over son's musical talent

Britney Spears is just a proud mom in her latest Instagram videos.

In one video, you can hear Britney freaking out as her son Jayden appears to be freestyling a rap. "That was really good! My son just played, oh my God," she exclaimed. "I felt it in my bones, and my heart, and my lungs and my a**, and my throat and — I'm scared!!!"

She wrote of Jayden, 18, in the caption, "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

In her second video, Britney repeatedly exclaims, "That's so sick!" as Jayden plays an instrumental piece on the piano. She captioned it, "WOW WOW WOW !!!"

Jayden and his older brother, Sean, had been estranged from their mom for a while. But Britney reunited with Jayden in December and wrote on Instagram, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I'm speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

