Britney Spears, Jason Derulo and 50 Cent reach over 1 billion views on music videos

By Mary Pat Thompson

The billion views club has a few more members.

Britney Spears, Jason Derulo and 50 Cent have reached new YouTube viewership milestones on their music videos.

Britney's iconic music video for her 1998 hit "...Baby One More Time" has passed 1 billion views. It's her second video to reach the milestone, after the visual for "Scream & Shout" with will.i.am previously surpassed the mark.

The video for Jason's "Wiggle," his song with Snoop Dogg, also reached 1 billion views, making it the second video for both artists to achieve the milestone.

Lastly, 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" music video also surpassed 1 billion views. The video, which featured R&B singer Olivia, was 50 Cent's second to reach the milestone, after his other hit "In Da Club."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!