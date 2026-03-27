Britney Spears thanks fans for support, accuses bodyguard of hacking her iCloud

Britney Spears is back online.

After being arrested March 4 for suspected DUI, Britney stopped posting on Instagram. But on Friday, she returned to her feed, sharing a series of video snippets showing her and her son Jayden James Federline posing for mirror selfies.

In one snippet, Jayden, wearing a white fedora, tells his mom, "I wish I could be like Michael." It's possible he's referring to someone who his mom performed with in the past: Michael Jackson, who often wore a fedora onstage.

Britney wrote in the caption, "Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! Stay kind !!!"

Following her arrest, a rep for Britney told ABC News that the singer "hopefully ... can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," adding, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Britney is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, according to court records.

In other Britney legal news, ABC News has confirmed that her lawyer has filed a cease-and-desist letter against her former security guard Thomas Bunbury. Britney is accusing him of hacking her electronic and iCloud account after he was fired last year. She's insisting that he delete any copies of material he's made and inform her if and/or to whom he's sent the material.

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