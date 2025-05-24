Britney Spears explains smoking on plane incident: 'I do so apologize'

Britney Spears is apologizing for an incident in which she received a warning from authorities after she smoked on an airplane.

TMZ reported that on Thursday, Britney lit up a cigarette on a chartered jet flying from Mexico to Los Angeles. The flight attendants told her to put it out, which she did, and when they landed, she was met by authorities, who gave her a warning and then let her leave. Now, Britney is telling her side of the story.

Britney writes on Instagram, "It's actually incredibly funny !!! Some planes I've been on you can't smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!!"

While on the plane, Britney claims she drank vodka "for the first time," adding, "I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad!!!"

As for what happened next, she wrote, "My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!! I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways."

When they landed, Britney writes, "I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special !!! I’ve never been to an international airport !!! Am I famous or something ??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass [sic] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane !!!"

She ended her post with a plug for her upcoming jewelry line, B tiny.

