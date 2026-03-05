Bruno Mars adds six dates to The Romantic Tour

Bruno Mars' upcoming tour is getting even more romantic.

The "I Just Might" singer has added six dates to The Romantic Tour, including fifth and final shows in LA and Vancouver, and four new dates in Mexico City. The LA show takes place Sept. 30 at SoFi Stadium, while the one in Vancouver is on Oct. 21 at BC Place. The new Mexico City dates — the final ones on the tour — are Dec. 3, 4, 7 and 8; he'll be performing at Estadio GNP Seguros, the same stadium he helped reopen in 2024 following its renovation.

To participate in the presale for the new dates, fans must sign up at Ticketmaster.com by March 9 at 6 p.m. ET. Remaining tickets will go on sale March 12 at noon local time for the LA, Vancouver and Dec. 3 and 4 Mexico City shows. Tickets for the Dec. 7 and 8 shows will become available at 2 p.m. local time via Bruno's website.

The Romantic Tour has already set a new Ticketmaster record, with 2.1 million tickets sold in a single day and the biggest single-day ticket sales in the history of its promoter, Live Nation.

The tour is in support of Bruno's new album, The Romantic, which is predicted to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. We'll find out this weekend if it actually does.

