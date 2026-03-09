Bruno Mars' 'I Just Might' back at #1 on Hot 100

Bruno Mars “just might” be topping multiple charts.

As his album The Romantic debuts atop the Billboard 200, the first single off that album, "I Just Might," has bounced back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song initially became Bruno’s first #1 debut on the chart and was his 10th #1 hit overall. It spent its first two weeks on the chart back in January. This week it jumps to #1 again from the #5 spot.

Another song off The Romantic, "Risk It All," debuts at #4, making it Bruno's 22nd top-10 song.

Bruno posted the chart feats in an Instagram slideshow on Monday, along with a final slide of his head pasted on an exaggerated muscular body, with the caption, "Slide For The Vibe!"

Bruno's The Romantic Tour kicks off April 10 in Las Vegas.

