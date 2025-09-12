Bruno Mars is curating a custom fireworks show -- in Japan

Bruno Mars hasn't released a solo album since 2016, but he's done all kinds of collaborations, opened a club in Las Vegas and launched various brand partnerships. His latest project? Creating a fireworks show ... in Japan.

In Japan, big fireworks shows are very popular, and attract hundreds of thousands of people. Japan Today reports that Bruno is collaborating with Japanese fireworks experts to create two hour-long shows set to his music. The first one will take place Nov. 1 at Saitama Stadium in the city of Saitama, marking the first non-soccer event ever held there. The second one happens Nov. 15 in a park in Osaka. Both shows will feature VIP merchandise.

Each show will feature a different playlist. Bruno himself isn't scheduled to appear, but in a video announcing the event, he says, "I look forward to seeing everyone in Japan again real, real soon.”

Tickets for both events are on sale now.

Closer to home, Bruno just finished a run of shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, where he's had an ongoing residency for years. He'll also perform there on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. He performed his 100th show at the venue on Aug. 22, and that total didn't include the run of shows he did with Silk Sonic, his duo with Anderson .Paak.

