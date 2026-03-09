Bruno Mars' 'The Romantic' becomes his first #1 debut on 'Billboard' 200

Bruno Mars, 'The Romantic' (Atlantic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Bruno Mars "just might" be pretty happy about his latest chart success.

His new album, The Romantic, has entered the Billboard 200 album chart at #1, marking his first #1 debut, and his first #1 album since 2013's Unorthodox Jukebox. Overall, The Romantic is Bruno's fifth top-10 album, including his Silk Sonic collaboration with Anderson .Paak.

Bruno's 13-year gap between chart-topping albums is the longest for any living male solo artist since Paul McCartney hit #1 in 2018 with Egypt Station. It was the ex-Beatles first #1 in over 36 years.

The Romantic's first single, "I Just Might," debuted at #1, becoming Bruno's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 on top. It was his 10th #1 hit overall.

Bruno's The Romantic Tour starts April 10 in Las Vegas.

