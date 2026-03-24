'BTS THE COMBACK LIVE' pulls in millions of viewers for Netflix

Millions of fans came back to their computers and phones to check out BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE when it streamed live on Netflix on March 21.

The 12-song concert, performed live from Seoul, South Korea, was the K-pop superstars' first full group show in nearly four years. According to Netflix, it drew 18.4 million global viewers, counting the number of viewers who watched live and the number of viewers who watched it on replay 24 hours after the concert ended.

Netflix will stream the documentary BTS: THE RETURN on Friday.

In other BTS streaming news, the group celebrated the release of their new album, ARIRANG, Monday night in New York for an audience of 1,000 of their top Spotify fans. In addition to performing ARIRANG tracks "SWIM," "NORMAL" and "2.0," they did a Q&A with singer/actress Suki Waterhouse.

During the Q&A, the group explained that their new single "SWIM" is about "not stopping, even when you’re facing tough times and emotional waves." And RM, who hurt his ankle ahead of the Netflix concert and can't dance, said he's "getting better."

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