BTS is back: New album 'ARIRANG,' first since 2020, is out now

Move over, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, because the original K-pop superstars are back in town.

BTS has returned with their new album, ARIRANG, their first new studio album since 2020's Be. It's named after the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang" and, according to a press release, "symbolically reflects the group's roots and the present-day sentiments felt by the band in 2026."

"ARIRANG stems from personal experiences, expanding into a universal narrative and cultural imprint that transcends generations and cultures," the press release continues. "With this, BTS declares their identity with clarity and power: born in Korea, playing for the world."

Writers and producers on the project include Ryan Tedder, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Diplo, Mike WiLL Made-It, Flume and JPEGMAFIA. The video for the first single, "SWIM," co-written by Ryan and BTS member RM, stars Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart.

On Saturday, BTS will take the stage in Seoul, South Korea, for THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, which debuts on Netflix at 7 a.m. ET. It's their first concert together as a group since October 2022. Officials expect as many as 260,000 people to flood the streets during the show.

BTS will then arrive in New York on March 23 for a Spotify event for the group's top listeners, followed by a two-night stint on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 25 and 26. On March 27, Netflix will premiere BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary about the making of ARIRANG.

Finally, April 9 marks the kickoff of BTS' world tour. Two of the first few concerts will be streamed live in movie theaters to give fans a taste of what they can expect from the trek, which is set to continue into 2027.

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