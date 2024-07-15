BTS' Jin cheered on by fans during Olympic torch relay in Paris

BTS member Jin was in Paris on Bastille Day — July 14 — to pass the torch ... literally.

He participated in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, carrying the torch from Paris' Rue de Rivoli to Place du Carrousel. Fans gathered ahead of his appearance, waving signs with his name, and cheered and applauded when he took the torch from the previous bearer. After Jin's 10-minute journey, he handed the torch to former French national freestyle skier Sandra Laoura.

He said in a statement, "It was an honor to be part of such a meaningful moment. I was able to take on the honorable role of a torchbearer thanks to the support of ARMY. I am truly grateful. I was so nervous to the point of not knowing how the time passed, but I was able to do my best thanks to the many people on site who loudly cheered me on."

He then said he'd be "rooting for" the South Korean national teams "wholeheartedly" during the Games, putting in an additional plug for the Paralympics in August, which are also taking place in Paris.

The Olympic Games officially open on July 26.

Jin was the first member of BTS to complete their military service; he was formally discharged in June.

