BTS' Jin cheered on by fans during Olympic torch relay in Paris

He said in a statement, "It was an honor to be part of such a meaningful moment. I was able to take on the honorable role of a torchbearer thanks to the support of ARMY. I am truly grateful. I was so nervous to the point of not knowing how the time passed, but I was able to do my best thanks to the many people on site who loudly cheered me on."
He then said he'd be "rooting for" the South Korean national teams "wholeheartedly" during the Games, putting in an additional plug for the Paralympics in August, which are also taking place in Paris.
The Olympic Games officially open on July 26.
Jin was the first member of BTS to complete their military service; he was formally discharged in June.
