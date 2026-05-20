BTS to make full-circle appearance at American Music Awards

BTS is the latest act to be added to the lineup of the American Music Awards, taking place Memorial Day, May 25, in Las Vegas.

The K-pop superstars will make a special appearance on the telecast, their first on any awards show in four years. It'll be a full-circle moment for the group, since their first-ever U.S. TV performance took place on the 2017 American Music Awards.

Since then, they've gone on to win 11 AMAs, and they're up for three more this year: artist of the year, best male K-pop artist and song of the summer for "SWIM," the first single from their current album, ARIRANG.

BTS' appearance will come in the middle of their four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, which kick off May 23.

Queen Latifah is set to host the AMAs, which will air live on CBS and on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. As previously reported, the lineup features performances from sombr, Teddy Swims, The Pussycat Dolls, Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Twenty One Pilots and more. Newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Idol will perform and receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

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