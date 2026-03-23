BTS' new album breaks Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon streaming records

The ARMY was ready for new BTS.

ARIRANG, the new album from the K-pop superstars, broke streaming records on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon when it was released on Friday. On Spotify, it was this year's most-streamed album in a single day. On Apple, it set a new record for biggest pop album by a group, based on first-day streams.

On Amazon Music, it was the biggest first-day debut for a K-pop album.

On Saturday, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE, the group's first full concert since 2022, streamed on Netflix live from Seoul, South Korea. In front of some 100,000 fans, BTS performed 12 songs, including multiple tracks from ARIRANG, and hits like "Butter" and "Dynamite." RM, who recently injured his ankle, had to sit on a stool while the rest of the group performed their signature choreography.

While onstage, SUGA told the crowd, "With this album, we wanted to show you the most honest side of the seven of us. We worked hard to show a more mature and evolved BTS, and I'm so happy to finally present it to you." You can watch highlights on Tudum.com.

BTS will be in New York on Monday for a Spotify event for the group's top listeners, followed by a two-night stint on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Netflix will premiere BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary about the making of ARIRANG.

April 9 marks the kickoff of BTS' world tour. Two of the first few concerts will be streamed live in movie theaters to give fans a taste of what they can expect from the trek, which is set to continue into 2027.

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