BTS releases first-ever live album, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE'

If you've never seen BTS live, you can at least feel like you have with their new live album. PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE is out now.

The album captures some of the highlights from their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE tour, during which they performed 12 shows across Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas in 2021.

There are 22 tracks on the album, including hits “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” Many of the songs feature new arrangements that were special to the tour.

In addition to the live tracks, the album includes a digital code for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL where fans can access a video compilation of the group's performances from the final night of their three-night stand at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, which took place in March 2022.

Earlier this month, the K-pop superstars announced they’ll be returning with new music and a world tour in spring 2026. BTS has been on hiatus since 2022, allowing all seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — to serve their mandatory military service in South Korea.

