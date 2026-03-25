BTS' 'Tonight Show' performances will come from NYC's Guggenheim Museum

When BTS is featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, they won't in the studio — their performance will instead take place in an iconic New York City location.

Billboard reports that on Wednesday morning the group was in New York's famed Guggenheim Museum recording performances of two songs for the show: "SWIM" and "2.0." Only 150 lucky fans got to witness the performance, and phones were banned. RM, who recently injured his ankle, danced for "SWIM" but had to sit on a stool for "2.0."

The group performed in the distinctive open round lobby of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed museum, which is encircled by a six-story ramp. One of the performances will be shown Wednesday night, while the other will air Thursday. The group will also be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon.

But evidently the Guggenheim isn't iconic enough for BTS member j-hope. In an interview on the South Korean show Gwang Series, he said the Super Bowl is his dream venue.

In other BTS news, songs from the group's new album, ARIRANG, are being used by Major League Baseball to hype the start of the season.

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