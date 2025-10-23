Chappell Roan announces The Midwest Princess Project charity initiative

Chappell Roan is using her platform to promote a cause that's near and dear to her heart.

She announced on Instagram Thursday a charity initiative called The Midwest Princess Project, named after her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She describes it as "an organization we've launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities."

Chappell notes that via her recent Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up shows, she's already raised $400,000 for the Midwest Princess Project. She says it will be donated to "incredible organizations making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities."

She goes on to say that she's "committed to donating every dollar possible to the organizations that need it most" and asks fans to donate if they can.

You can get more information at midwestprincessproject.org.

