Chappell Roan is now the only artist to score two #1 hits this year -- in the UK

Chappell Roan has yet to top the Billboard Hot 100, but across the pond, she's now managed to do it twice.

The Grammy-winning star debuts at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart with her new single, "The Subway." It's her second chart-topper of the year, following "Pink Pony Club," which hit #1 back in March. Chappell is now the only artist who's scored two number-one hits this year on that chart.

To date, the highest Chappell has gotten on the Hot 100 is #4, with both "Pink Pony Club" and "Good Luck Babe!" We'll find out on Monday where "The Subway" is going to land.

Chappell has already said that the long-awaited tune, which she first performed live in 2024, isn't the first taste of a new album, because that'll probably be five years in the making. At least she's doing a series of concerts this fall in select cities for her adoring fans.

