Chappell Roan lands #5 Hot 100 debut, #1 country debut with 'The Giver'

It's not surprising that Chappell Roan's new song is a smash on the charts -- it's just in her nature.

"The Giver" debuts at #5 on Billboard's Hot 100 and at #1 on the publication's Hot Country Songs chart. It's Chappell's third top 10 hit, following "Good Luck, Babe!," which peaked at #4 last year, and "Pink Pony Club," which reached a #7 peak earlier this month. It's currently #9. "The Giver" is Chappell's first-ever debut in, not just the top 10, but the top 40.

Chappell is now just the third woman ever to debut at #1 with her first ever entry on the Hot Country Songs chart. The two previous women were also pop stars crossing genres: Bebe Rexha did it with her Florida Georgia Line collaboration "Meant to Be" in 2017, and Beyoncé did it last year with "Texas Hold 'Em."

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" is #1 for a fifth week, and Doechii's "Anxiety," which samples the former 2012 #1 hit "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Goyte, becomes her first top 10 hit.

