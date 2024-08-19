Chappell Roan says her whirlwind success is "giving valedictorian"

Chappell Roan's album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is currently sitting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and her song "Good Luck, Babe!" is a top-10 hit. But that doesn't mean she feels comfortable with her whirlwind success.

Speaking to Bowen Yang for Interview magazine, she says, "Like, my career doesn't mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I'm just like, 'F*** you guys for not seeing what actually matters.' A chart is so fleeting. Everyone leaves the charts. I'm just like, 'This is giving valedictorian.'"

As she puts it, "Everyone graduates. The valedictorian doesn’t really matter, and that’s kind of what I feel like right now. I’m like, 'Cool. Maybe I’m valedictorian, but it’s weird that we’re graduating, and everyone’s going to move.'"

But Chappell says she feels good about the fact that she's remained true to herself.

"My career has worked because I’ve done it my way, and I’ve not compromised morals and time. I have not succumbed to the pressure," she says. "Like, 'B***! I’m not doing a brand deal if it doesn’t feel right. I don’t care how much you’re paying me.' That’s why I can sleep at night."

Meanwhile, Chappell says she's not interested in moving into acting right now.

"I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, 'You want the lead in XYZ?' and I’m like, 'No,'” she says. "I can put out music whenever I want. I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be, like, 'It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.'”

However, she says she would "maybe do a cameo" if it was something "really specific and really silly."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.