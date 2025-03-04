Chappell Roan will release 'The Giver' on March 13

After multiple teases involving imaginary law firms and plumbing companies, fake billboards and phony hotline numbers, Chappell Roan has finally delivered the details on her new song, "The Giver."

Chappell announced on Instagram that "The Giver" will be out at 8 p.m. ET on March 13. She also shared, "@dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We've never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars."

"Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album???" she continued. "My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on [country] xoxo."

She concluded, "May the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall."

However, the phony companies haven't stopped. Chappell is dressed in an orange hard hat and is holding a drill to announce The Construction Worker edition of the song. A 7-inch vinyl version on orange vinyl is now available to preorder, with shipping due on or around Aug. 18.

As previously reported, the song has also been made available as The Lawyer and The Plumber editions. Chappell debuted "The Giver" last year on Saturday Night Live.

