Charli XCX announces listening events for 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Charli XCX attends 'The Moment' UK Premiere at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Charli XCX wants to give fans a preview of her new album.

The singer announced a series of listening events for Music, Fashion, Film that will take place in independent cinemas across the world from July 9 to July 11.

"i wanna play you my album," Charli captioned the announcement.

The U.S. events will hit New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Santa Cruz, Phoenix, Seattle and Denver. You can RSVP on Charli's website by clicking on the different cities.

Music, Fashion, Film — featuring the songs "SS26" and "Rock Music" — comes out July 24. A tour in support of the album kicks off Sept. 11 in Philadelphia and wraps Oct. 23 in Las Vegas.

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