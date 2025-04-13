Charli XCX joined by Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan at Coachella night two

Charli XCX kept the Brat party going with her Coachella performance on Saturday night.

During her set, she was joined by three of her collaborators on the Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat remix album. Troye Sivan, Charli's partner on the Sweat tour, came out for "Talk Talk," and then Lorde appeared for "Girl, So Confusing."

Charli also hinted at things to come by telling the crowd "Lorde summer 2025!" The New Zealand singer has been teasing new music lately.

Right after that, Billie Eilish joined Charli for their "Guess" remix, with the crowd going wild.

The show ended with Charli standing next to giant screens flashing messages about the status of Brat summer and whether it is now "finally over."

"Idk? Maybe? Wait was it? No?? Yeah cuz duh it was already over like last year," the messages read. "Wait. Was it? NO??? I don’t know who I am if it’s over???” F***.”

"Wait. I remembered. I'm Charli," read the next message. "And honestly… I just want this moment to last forever." The final image was a green Brat flag going up in flames.

You can watch her set archived on the Coachella YouTube channel now.

