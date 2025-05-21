Charli XCX predicts her next record will be 'a flop' — and she doesn't mind

Charli XCX realizes it'd be impossible to follow up the pop culture juggernaut which was her album Brat — but she's fine with it.

Speaking to Culted, Charli says she doesn't feel pressure to create another album like Brat because, as she explains, "When I was making it, even though I really believed in it and totally knew what I wanted to do with it, I had no idea how it would be received."

"I was really doing it for myself and marketing it in the way I wanted to for myself," she continues. "But I had no clue that people would kind of connect to it in the way that they did."

"So yeah, I don’t really feel the pressure because I feel that you can never really do the same thing twice and my next record will probably be a flop, which I’m down for, to be honest."

If her next record is a flop, Charli probably won't notice, since her acting career is taking off in a big way. She has upcoming roles in at least seven movies and an executive producer credit on Prime Video's new series Overcompensating.

Asked to predict who the pop culture figure is who sums up summer 2025, the way she summed up 2024, Charli says, "A lot of good contenders but I don't know, it could be an Addison Rae Summer 2025, you know?" Charli and Addison, of course, worked together on Charli's "Von dutch" remix. Addison is releasing her debut album June 6.

But Charli still won't confirm that Brat summer is officially over.

"There’s been rumours of Brat Summer 2.0 and that maybe it’s just kind of like a lifestyle," she says. "And I like that theory. So yeah, I’m gonna go with that for me personally."

