Charli XCX says she’s making a rock album next

Charli XCX attends the U.K. premiere for 'The Moment' at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage)

If you were hoping Charli XCX's next album would be Brat 2.0, you might be out of luck.

The singer tells British Vogue in a new cover story that her next offering will be a rock album.

One of the new songs on the currently unfinished record puts it bluntly, according to the magazine, with the lyrics: “I think the dance floor is dead/ so now we’re making rock music.”

After the success of Brat, Charli says making another dance-leaning album "would have felt really hard, really sad." Instead she's taking on the rock genre, but doing it her way — bending "the possibilities of what my perspective on that could be."

“For me, it’s fun to flip the form,” she says. “We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine.”

Charli's last album was Wuthering Heights, released in February, which served as the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's film of the same name.

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