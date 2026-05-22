Charli XCX walks a runway straight to hell in new video, explains 'b-sides' concept for new album

Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Charli XCX says her new video for "SS26" gave her "flashbacks" to shooting the video for her Brat song "Von dutch," which she also did with the directing duo known as TORSO.

Charli wrote on her b.sides Instagram account, "went back to paris last week to shoot the ss26 video with torso. landed at charles de gaulle and immediately had flashbacks of running around on the tarmac with them shooting the von dutch video in december 23."

"this time i didn't have to balance on the wing of a plane but i did have to balance in platform heels, which was honestly fabulous and equally hard," she added. "it felt full circle making this song in paris and coming back to shoot here." She thanked everyone who helped make the clip, especially the designers who provided "all of these amazing shoes and clothes and accessories."

In the video, Charli wears multiple fabulous outfits while walking a fashion show runway and getting ready backstage. At the end of the video, the lyric, "Yeah we're walking on a runway that goes straight to hell" comes true, as models are shown walking off the end of a runway and falling into nothingness.

Charli also announced on the b.sides account that the b-side to "SS26" is a song called "Playboy Bunny," which drops Saturday, only on the account and as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl record. She plans to release a b-side for all the songs dropping ahead of her new album.

"I made a record, and whilst making a record, I made a few songs felt like a part of the world of the album but I kinda knew they weren't ever gonna be on the album," she explains. She has no plans to release those songs on streaming services.

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