Charli XCX's managers say her film 'The Moment' will address her post-'Brat' life

Variety reported in January that Charli XCX was teaming with independent movie studio A24 to make The Moment, a film based on her own original idea, and that she might star in it. Now we know what The Moment is and when we can see it.

Charli's managers Twiggy Rowley and Sam Pringle were asked by the U.K. publication MusicWeek how they, and Charli, plan to follow up the pop culture juggernaut that was Brat. "I don't think we should answer that!" Pringle joked, before revealing that The Moment is going to address that very issue.

"There are a lot of projects in the offing, the first one is The Moment, which is the mockumentary starring Charli as herself with an all-star cast," Pringle explained. "It is set in this exact moment: Brat Summer has happened, so how do you keep it going? Do you sell out? Do you stay [true] to your roots? What is the meaning of being an artist?"

"We’re really excited to have some fun with it," he added. "It's coming in September.”

Pringle also revealed that three years ago, Charli sent him and Rowley a "40-page PDF outlining every single thing that was going to happen in the Brat campaign, including Grammy wins, BRITs ... and pretty much everything has come true."

The Moment is just one of half a dozen film and TV projects Charli is working on, plus she's got an idea for a new Final Destination film. On TikTok, she said she loved the franchise because the films are all about "watching hot people die in the most brutal way."

She pitched an "It girl" version of the franchise, in which she and people like Rachel Sennott, Devon Lee Carlson and Romy Mars all get "completely massacred."

