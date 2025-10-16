Charlie Puth announces new album, releases new single 'Changes'

Charlie Puth's long-awaited new album, Whatever's Clever, finally has a release date: March 6. You can listen to the first single, "Changes," now.

Charlie debuted "Changes" during his intimate residency at New York City's Blue Note club; he starts his residency at the LA branch of the club on Thursday night. You can livestream the performance on TikTok.

The video for "Changes" is a colorful throwback that features Charlie listening to an old-school cassette player with foam headphones and dancing with musical instruments. He also does a little dance on a big piano keyboard, like that famous scene in the movie Big.

Toward the end of the clip, Charlie's wife, Brooke Puth, makes a cameo appearance; she places her hand on her belly and he places his hand over hers. "There's been some changes in our lives," he sings. ABC Audio has reached out to a rep for Charlie to confirm what this scene appears to imply.

As for the album, his fourth, it's described as his "bravest, boldest and most honest body of work to date." It's the follow-up to his 2022 release, Charlie.

