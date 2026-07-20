Charlie Puth explains why being a dad has made him a better musician

Charlie Puth and his wife welcomed their first child, Jude Crawford Puth, in March, and while he was no slouch in the music department, he says Jude's existence has made him a better musician.

Speaking GQ Hong Kong, Charlie explains, "I realized that everything else is secondary except for my child's happiness. Now it's no longer always 'about me' -- my entire life is about ensuring little Jude is incredibly happy every single day. This mindset has changed everything."

"It has actually allowed me to write better music because I no longer care so much about whether others will like it," he adds. "Even my most die-hard fans won't love every song I share with the world forever. ... [A]ll I can do is tell the truth, set it to melody, and hope that someone in the world can feel what I felt when I wrote that song."

As for how little Jude responds to dad's music, Charlie says, "He has very deep eyes, and when I sing, he stares straight at me without any hesitation. It's really magical to look at him -- you can really feel him absorbing all of this."

"Who knows if he'll go down the music path in the future?" he continues. "We'll support him no matter what. I just hope that one day he can listen to James Taylor's songs with me in the car."

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