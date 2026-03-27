Charlie Puth had a 'Hey Jude' sing-along going in the delivery room as son Jude was born

Charlie Puth has been a dad for only 14 days, but he says his new son, Jude Crawford Puth, is already taking after him.

Speaking to Jimmel Kimmel on Thursday, Charlie said, "My son just happens to love the piano." But he went on to explain that that's because every time he plays some music — like The Beatles' "Hey Jude," for example — the baby poops.

And speaking of "Hey Jude," Charlie told Jimmy that in his head, he'd imagined a musical moment that would happen with the baby arrived in the world.

"I knew when Jude was born, we were gonna play 'Hey Jude' in the delivery room," Charlie said of the picture he'd had in his head. "And all the nurses and doctors are gonna sing, 'Na, na, na, na na na na' — and that's exactly what happened."

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Charlie also played the game "Wing It and Sing It," during which he had to make up a song on the spot to lyrics written for him, which he'd never seen before. The song was about the fatherly advice he's going to give to Jude when he gets older, so Charlie found himself singing lyrics like, "Always bend at the knees or you'll throw out your back/ Don't vape and don't drink and don't ever smoke crack."

The song ended, "You were born a winner, and if you ever need proof/ Just remember your dad is Charlie mother-friggin' Puth!"

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