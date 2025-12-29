Charlie Puth is ready to 'feel the energy of the crowd' on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Ten years after making his debut on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Charlie Puth will return to the long-running ABC special on Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

"I'm very happy to be a musical part of this party, because from day one, my goal has always been to write music that people can have many emotions to, celebrate to — in this case, celebrate to. So I'm glad people are celebrating," he told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for the show.

Charlie's one of more than a dozen artists who you'll see performing on this year's show. Others include Diana Ross, Goo Goo Dolls, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, 4 Non Blondes, OneRepublic, Pitbull, New Kids on the Block, Mariah Carey, Post Malone and HUNTR/X from Kpop Demon Hunters.

Charlie performed in New York's Times Square in 2015, and it was pretty cold out, which is why this year, he said he's "happy to be inside, happy to celebrate with everybody, [and] feel the energy of the crowd."

"There's a lot of music lovers out there and they were singing along and they were singing on pitch and it was really good," he said during rehearsals.

Charlie, who'll be releasing a new album, Whatever's Clever, and welcoming his first child in 2026, also explained why he doesn't bother making New Year's resolutions.

"I never do a resolution because it's kind of like going to the studio and saying, 'We're going to write a hit song today,' and you never write a hit song," he said. "Or, 'I'm going to do A, B and C' -- it never happens."

He goes on, "The best thing to do, in my opinion, is just to make continuous resolutions ... it's not that serious."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.