Charlie Puth to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LX

Charlie Puth will have a lot going in 2026.

In March, he’ll become a first-time dad and release his new album, and now, he’s just booked a pretty big gig for February: He’ll be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Charlie announced the news with a funny video in which he adopts his “Professor Puth” persona and tries to explain the crazy musical dynamics of “The Star Spangled Banner” to a group of clueless football players. Of course, since he has perfect pitch, Charlie should have no problem hitting the high “A” note in the song.

Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful” during the pregame festivities, and R&B star Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them ... on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” says Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez in a statement. Roc Nation produces the Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

