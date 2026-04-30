Charlie Puth welcomes Jennifer Hudson, Wiz Khalifa and Coco Jones to LA concert

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth perform onstage at The Kia Forum on April 29, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Charlie Puth played the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night and brought out some special guests, including the artist who joined him on his biggest hit.

Wiz Khalifa joined Charlie onstage for a performance of "See You Again," their 2015 song from the Furious 7 soundtrack that spent 12 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And Coco Jones, who appears on Charlie's current album, Whatever's Clever!, popped up to sing their duet "Sideways."

But perhaps the most surprising guest appearances came from Jennifer Hudson, who teamed up with Charlie to perform Kirk Franklin's hit "Silver and Gold."

They aren't the only guests who've joined Charlie for his current tour: On April 25, Kenny Loggins, who also appears on Whatever's Clever!, popped up at Charlie's show in Santa Barbara, California, to sing their collaboration "Love in Exile."

(This story updates an earlier version which incorrectly named Kirk Franklin as one of the performers.)

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