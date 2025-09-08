The charts' best friend: Sabrina Carpenter debuts at #1 in the US and UK

Sabrina Carpenter, 'Man's Best Friend' (Island Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Looks like the #1 spot is Sabrina Carpenter's best friend: Her new album has debuted on top the Billboard 200, just as her previous album, Short N' Sweet, did in September 2024.

Man's Best Friend, featuring Sabrina's #1 hit "Manchild," sold 366,000 units to grab the top spot. That's the biggest sales week for an album by a woman in 2025. The album also scored this year's biggest streaming week for an album by a woman.

More impressively, Man's Best Friend is the first album by a woman to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in five months. The last one to hold that spot was Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, back in April. That's the longest drought between female chart-topping albums in three years.

On Instagram, Sabrina wrote to her fans, "The way you are listening and holding this album has exceeded anything i thought to be imaginable. I love you all so much. Thank you for listening."

Man's Best Friend also debuted at #1 on the U.K. chart with first-week sales of 85,500 units. That gives her the year's biggest opening week for a non-U.K. artist  Plus, Short N' Sweet is #8 on the U.K. chart, while her 2023 album, emails i can't send, is at #21.

Plus, Sabrina won three MTV VMAs on Sunday night, including best pop artist and album of the year for Short N' Sweet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!