Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Ocala using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sam's Club
- Address: 3921 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.75
#1. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 3620 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.75
#3. Shell
- Address: 1517 SW 10th St, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.77
#4. Murphy USA
- Address: 17840 Se 112th Court Rd, Summerfield, FL
- Price: $3.78
#5. BP
- Address: 331 NW 20th St, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.85
#6. Shell
- Address: 3928 W Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.88
#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 7580 SW FL-200, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.88
#8. Murphy USA
- Address: 4986 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.89
#8. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 3760 NW Blitchton Rd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.89
#10. Shell
- Address: 3130 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.93