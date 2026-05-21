Christina Aguilera planning a Philly Fourth of July

Christina Aguilera was raised near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and she'll be spending this Fourth of July performing with a bunch of other Pennsylvania artists.

Christina is headlining the One Philly: Unity Concert For America, taking place July 4 at Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the concert will also feature Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots and Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge.

Seal — who is not from Pennsylvania — is also on the bill for the show, which is free and open to the public. Of course, fireworks will be included. One Philly will be the largest free concert in the U.S. this year, according to organizers.

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