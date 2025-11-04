Christina Perri files for divorce from husband, Paul Costabile

Christina Perri, Paul Costabile arrive at the 'Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion' on May 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Christina Perri has filed for divorce from her husband, Paul Costabile.

The court documents, filed in Los Angeles Monday, cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple had been married since 2017 and share two children together: 3-year-old Pixie Rose Costabile and 7-year-old Carmella Stanley Costabile.

In the filing, Christina asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, and asked that the court not award spousal support to Costabile. The couple had a prenuptial agreement, according to the docs.

During their marriage, the two dealt with pregnancy loss, with Christina revealing in 2020 that their daughter Rosie was "born silent" due to complications. In November 2021, she released a lullaby album called Songs for Rosie.

Earlier this year, Christina released a children's book based on her hit song A Thousand Years.

