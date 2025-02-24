Cities with the most expensive homes in the Lakeland metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

#20. Homeland, FL

- Typical home value: $201,044

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#19. Frostproof, FL

- Typical home value: $206,831

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +67.5%

#18. Fort Meade, FL

- Typical home value: $214,989

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +67.9%

#17. Babson Park, FL

- Typical home value: $223,261

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.5%

#16. Lake Wales, FL

- Typical home value: $246,818

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +63.6%

#15. Hillcrest Heights, FL

- Typical home value: $259,136

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

#14. Highland City, FL

- Typical home value: $264,202

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.3%

#13. Bartow, FL

- Typical home value: $266,085

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%

#12. Dundee, FL

- Typical home value: $275,367

- 1-year price change: -2.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.0%

#11. Lake Hamilton, FL

- Typical home value: $275,995

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

#10. Winter Haven, FL

- Typical home value: $282,609

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.4%

#9. Eagle Lake, FL

- Typical home value: $283,200

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

#8. Mulberry, FL

- Typical home value: $292,158

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +59.4%

#7. Lake Alfred, FL

- Typical home value: $304,529

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

#6. Haines City, FL

- Typical home value: $307,045

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +54.6%

#5. Auburndale, FL

- Typical home value: $309,008

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

#4. Lakeland, FL

- Typical home value: $313,108

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

#3. Polk City, FL

- Typical home value: $323,242

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +72.1%

#2. Highland Park, FL

- Typical home value: $339,027

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

#1. Davenport, FL

- Typical home value: $357,041

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.8%

