'Clicking refreshhhhh': Justin Bieber's 'Swag II' arrives -- but not at midnight

Justin Bieber was just as confused as everyone else when Swag II, the album he'd been heavily promoting all day on Thursday, failed to drop at midnight as he'd promised.

In a series of Instagram posts, Justin expressed his frustration and bafflement when the album didn't materialize. "I'm sorry for the wait their [sic] telling me any second," he wrote. He captioned another post, "Me waiting with u, not baiting u not sure wut the f***yyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh."

"It's not clocking to Spotify and Apple Music," he wrote in another post, referring to his viral "not clocking to you" video from earlier this summer. "Refreshhhh loadinggggggg………"

Finally, around 3:30 a.m., Justin announced that the album had appeared, first on YouTube, then Amazon Music, then Spotify. When the uploads were all complete, he wrote, "OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG WE LIVEEEEEEEEEE."

Swag II has 23 songs, including guest appearances from Tems, Lil B, Bakar, Hurricane Chris and Eddie Benjamin. The final track, "Story of God," is a nearly eight-minute, spoken word retelling of the Biblical story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Justin narrates the story as Adam, in the first-person perspective, describing how Adam and Eve "lost paradise," but concluding with the promise of the arrival of Jesus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.