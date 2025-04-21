At Coachella, Ed Sheeran raves over Alex Warren, sings with Shaboozey and Post Malone

Ed Sheeran may have made his Coachella debut at a weird time and location -- Saturday at 3 p.m. in the afternoon in the Mojave tent -- but he still made an impact during his time at the festival.

As previously reported, Ed brought his Old Phone Pub, which he'd built to promote a song on his upcoming album, with him to Coachella and teased "secret shows" he'd be doing there. As previously reported, one of those shows featured Alex Warren, and now he's revealed that the other one featured Shaboozey.

On Instagram, Ed posted footage of himself and Shaboozey playing "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the pub, and additional footage of himself performing "Ordinary" with Alex. In the comments of that post, Ed raved about Alex's hit "Ordinary," writing, "There's like one song every year that blows my socks off, and it's this one. Such an incredible song and talent, such an honor having you down man, and congrats on everything, so deserved x."

Alex captioned the video, "the ginger army is forming..." referring both to his and Ed's hair color, and also Ed's joke a few weeks ago on TikTok that one of his "side quests" for the day was "Form Ginger Army."

But Ed wasn't done performing with other artists yet: On Sunday night, he joined headliner Post Malone onstage for Posty's smash hit "Sunflower." After Ed took a bow and walked offstage, Posty joked, "Holy f***, I didn't even know he was here tonight!"

Jelly Roll also joined Posty onstage during his set to perform "Losers," their collaboration on Posty's album F-1 Trillion. The two are touring together this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.