Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

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Coldest Julys in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. July 1974 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.1°F

- Total precipitation: 8.16"

#8. July 1965 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.2°F

- Total precipitation: 8.44"

#8. July 1950 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70°F

- Total precipitation: 8.24"

#8. July 1923 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.8°F

- Total precipitation: 7.1"

#7. July 1911

- Average temperature: 79.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.7°F

- Total precipitation: 6.77"

#4. July 1938 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70°F

- Total precipitation: 8.71"

#4. July 1918 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.3°F

- Total precipitation: 5.24"

#4. July 1904 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.9°F

- Total precipitation: 6.17"

#3. July 1929

- Average temperature: 79.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.7°F

- Total precipitation: 8.23"

#2. July 1910

- Average temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.9°F

- Total precipitation: 7.79"

#1. July 1947

- Average temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.8°F

- Total precipitation: 8.27"