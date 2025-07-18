Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' moment goes viral when Chris Martin jokes about an affair

A "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert has gone viral after the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, joked about a possible affair.

The band was playing a July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston when a man and woman dancing together during the show were shown on the stadium's Jumbotron.

As soon as they realized their faces were on the big screen, the woman covered her face with her hands and the man ducked out of frame, according to video of the moment posted on TikTok.

The video, which now has over 55 million views, shows Martin providing a play-by-play to the audience of the two fans' reaction to being on the Jumbotron.

"Oh, look at these two. Alright, come on, you're OK. Uh-oh, what," Martin can be heard saying as the fans hide their faces. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy. I'm not quite sure."

As video footage of the moment was circulated online, people quickly began to try to identify the man and the woman.

Neither the man nor the woman identified online as the people in the video have confirmed their identities.

The company where both individuals are reported to work issued a statement Thursday in response to a fake statement circulated online that purported to be from the man who was identified online as the man in the video.

"This is not a real statement," a representative for the company told ABC News, while declining to answer additional questions or confirm the individuals' identities.

